It's official! Bengaluru metro's purple line to be fully operational from tomorrow

After multiple delays and deadlines misses, the Bengaluru metro’s purple line is set to be fully operational from October 9. The Namma Metro said that the two pending lines, Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri – Challaghatta are good to go and the Whitefield – Challaghatta will be fully operational from tomorrow.

It's official! Bengaluru Metro's purple line fully operational from tomorrow(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

There will be no formal or informal event on the inaugural day. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a special concern towards this purple line and directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials to launch it immediately. In an X post, he said, “PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has directed BMRCL to commence services on the new stretches of the #PurpleLine (Challaghatta to Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield), without postponing operations for a formal inauguration ceremony with VIP presence.”

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had already inspected the newly constructed KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri – Challaghatta line. Both metro stretches on the purple line received the safety nod and an approval from CMRS.

Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya recently slammed the Congress-led state government for continuous delays in launching the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli metro line. "About 5 to 6 lakh people use the Bengaluru metro every day. Around 50-60 per cent of this number is set to get benefits if the Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram metro section opens. The state government despite receiving all approvals and green signalling from the CMRS after its inspection, is still delaying the opening of this line,” said Surya.

He also said, “However, the state government is not opening the operations to the public only because it is waiting for either Rahul Gandhi or some other leader of the Congress to come and inaugurate this project.”

Once inaugurated, the purple line is expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks and employees from various parts of the city work there.

