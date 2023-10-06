Bengaluru metro's yellow line connecting Bommasandra to Silk Board to open by February 2024, says MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday held a press conference in the Karnataka capital, in which he said the much anticipated yellow line of the Namma Metro is likely to be opened to the public by February next year. This comes after several delays in the launch of this particular line, which was earlier stipulated to be completed by July this year. MP Tejasvi Surya spoke to reporters after inspecting the Bommasandra to RV Road line, being constructed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). (HT PHOTO)

Surya spoke to reporters after inspecting the Bommasandra to RV Road line, being constructed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). In his address, he said of the total 16 stations on the line which stretches 18.8 km long, work is 95 per cent completed on 15 stations. Officials are counting on this stretch to ease traffic in the city. It connects Bommasandra to the heavily congested Central Silk Board area.

READ | Bengaluru to have 3 new Namma Metro stretches in 2023: Report

Here is a list of the 16 stations on this line: RV Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk board, Bommanahalli, Singasandra, Electronic City, Bommasandra, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Konappana Agrahara, Huskuru Road and Hebbagodi. The stretch is also expected to house three “interchange stations” - Jayadeva, Silk Board, and RV Road - which allows riders to switch to other lines, namely pink, green, and purple.

Surya also said the yellow line, once operational would have the capacity to accommodate 2.5 lakh people on a daily basis. He added that software and IT giant Infosys was investing ₹180 crore for a metro station on this route.

READ | Bengaluru metro's purple line likely to be fully operational from today: Report

Purple Line set to be fully operational soon

Commuters and residents of Bengaluru are also looking forward to using the two crucial stretches on Namma Metro’s purple line, Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri – Challaghatta, which are likely to be operational soon. With the inauguration of these two metro lines, the entire purple stretch will be fully operational, furthering easing congestion in East Bengaluru.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!