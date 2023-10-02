Bengaluru metro's purple line likely to be fully operational from October 6: Report

The much awaited two stretches on Bengaluru metro’s purple line, Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines are likely to be operated from October 6, said a Moneycontrol report. With the inauguration of these two crucial metro lines, the entire purple line will be fully operational, expected to decongest the infamous East Bengaluru traffic. Bengaluru metro's purple line likely to be fully operational from October 6

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had already inspected both the lines and KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli already received the safety nod. The Kengeri – Challaghatta line is expected to receive CMRS approval tomorrow, and BMRCL is reportedly planning the inauguration on Friday.

Speaking to the publication, a senior official said, “The Kengeri – Challaghatta line is yet to get the safety nod from the CMRS and we are expecting it tomorrow. If everything goes as per plan, the purple line will be fully operational starting from October 6.”

Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya recently slammed the Congress led state government for continuous delays in launching the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli metro line. "About 5 to 6 lakh people use the Bengaluru metro every day. Around 50-60 per cent of this number is set to get benefits if the Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram metro section opens. The state government despite receiving all approvals and green signalling from the CMRS after its inspection, is still delaying the opening of this line,” said Surya

He further said, “However, the state government is not opening the operations to the public only because it is waiting for either Rahul Gandhi or some other leader of the Congress to come and inaugurate this project.”

The BMRCL earlier announced that the aim is to inaugurate the KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli line by mid-July. Once inaugurated, the purple line is expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks and employees from various parts of the city work there. This 2km stretch on the purple line will connect east Bengaluru to many areas in south and central Bengaluru. The traffic snarls are also likely to decrease in the Whitefield area, if people prefer the metro as a commute option to their workplaces.

