‘I've killed Kruthika’: Chilling messages reveal alleged cover-up in Bengaluru doctor's murder

A fresh development has emerged in the murder case of Bengaluru-based doctor Kruthika Reddy, with police uncovering disturbing digital evidence that allegedly pointed to a planned cover-up by her husband, Mahendra Reddy.

Mahendra Reddy, a general surgeon and the accused in the case, with his late wife Dr Kruthika Reddy.

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Police said messages recovered from phones and financial apps suggested that he tried to mislead authorities after the crime. In one such message sent to a woman he was reportedly involved with, he allegedly told her not to contact him and to describe their relationship as “just friends” if questioned by police, reported India Today.

ALSO READ | Multiple IV doses, no CPR: Shocking finds in murder by anesthesia in Bengaluru

“Do not message or call me after seeing this. Once things settle, I will contact you. If police ask about our relationship, say we are just friends. If they ask about repeated calls, say you had sought my help,” his message stated, as per the report.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have also found a message that appears to be an admission of guilt. In it, the accused allegedly wrote that he had killed Kruthika and would eventually confess to their families, adding that he expected to go to jail. “I will soon inform my parents and hers I have no proof, but I have killed Kruthika. I will go to jail A killer can never be happy, and I will live like one,” the message read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have also found a message that appears to be an admission of guilt. In it, the accused allegedly wrote that he had killed Kruthika and would eventually confess to their families, adding that he expected to go to jail. “I will soon inform my parents and hers I have no proof, but I have killed Kruthika. I will go to jail A killer can never be happy, and I will live like one,” the message read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officers said this message was a key piece of evidence. So far, forensic teams have analysed over 10 lakh digital files, including chats and deleted messages, to track his actions, communications, and financial activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers said this message was a key piece of evidence. So far, forensic teams have analysed over 10 lakh digital files, including chats and deleted messages, to track his actions, communications, and financial activity. {{/usCountry}}

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The case, which initially appeared to be a natural death, later turned into a murder investigation after forensic tests found traces of the anaesthetic drug, Propofol, in Kruthika’s body. Police alleged that Mahendra, a doctor himself, used his medical knowledge to administer a fatal overdose under the guise of treatment while she was staying at her parents’ home in Bengaluru's Marathahalli. She was declared dead after being taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Following the findings, the case was re-registered as murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Mahendra was arrested. A sessions court has now rejected his bail plea, noting the seriousness of the charges and the strong evidence against him.

ALSO READ | 'I killed my wife for you': Bengaluru doctor to lover weeks after murder

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Police are also examining the accused’s background, including previous criminal cases involving his family. Kruthika’s family has alleged that such details were hidden at the time of the marriage. Further probe is underway.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of this information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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