‘IV injections, message to lover’: 5 chilling details in Bengaluru doctor murder by husband

Days after a surgeon in Karnataka's Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly murdering his 29-year-old dermatologist wife, new details have emerged in the case. Mahendra Reddy, a general surgeon, with Dr Kruthika Reddy.

Dr Mahendra Reddy was arrested in October for allegedly killing his wife, Kruthika M Reddy, by administering a fatal dose of anaesthesia in April. The couple had married on May 26, 2024.

Kruthika reportedly fell ill and was rushed to the nearby hospital in Ayyappa Layout, Munnekolalu. The doctors examined her and had declared her brought dead. The accused had attempted to misrepresent Kruthika's death as natural.

The case took a decisive turn six months later when the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found traces of anaesthesia in her body.

Investigators concluded that respiratory failure caused by anaesthetic overdose had led to her death, prompting police to reclassify the case as murder and arrest Mahendra on October 14.

Dr. Kruthika, a well-regarded dermatologist, had completed her MBBS from Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences, her MD from Navodaya Medical College, Raichur, and later earned a DNB in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy from NBEMS. She had planned to launch her own clinic, Skin & Scalpel, in Bengaluru on May 4, 2025, just days after her death, as reported by HT.