Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident

As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the AIMIM leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Irfan Nalvatwad was also arrested.

"Out of 146, 145 accused were sent to Hubli, Dharwad, Ballari, Mysore and Kalburgi jail for judicial custody till May 30. Accused number one Wasim Pathan is in police custody," said Police commissioner N Labhuram, Hubli Dharwad Commissionerate.

The stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16 in which several policemen, including one inspector was injured. The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police had resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk, after which police used tear gas shells and dispersed them. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who had kept an objectionable WhatsApp status.

Section 144 was then imposed in Hubli city by police to prevent any further untoward incidents. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured action against the perpetrators of the incident.

"Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," Bommai said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.