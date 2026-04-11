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Karnataka: 2 arrested for duping Belagavi businessman of over 15 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam

Karnataka: 2 arrested for duping Belagavi businessman of over ₹15 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 11:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Belagavi , Two people were arrested in connection with a 'digital arrest' scam in which an 81-year-old businessman allegedly lost over 15 crore after fraudsters posing as CBI officials accused him of involvement in a financial crime, police said on Saturday.

Karnataka: 2 arrested for duping Belagavi businessman of over 15 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam

The accused duo Venkatesh Sharath Naik and Degavat Sripada Naik both residents of Hyderabad, were apprehended during an operation conducted by the investigators recently, they said.

Their arrests followed a detailed investigation into the case registered on March 18 at the Belagavi City Cyber Crime police station.

According to the police, investigators traced 10 beneficiary accounts spread across Hyderabad, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and West Bengal. A 2 crore transfer to a Hyderabad account provided the breakthrough in the probe, following which on April 6, a Cyber Command Unit team raided locations in Hyderabad, leading to the arrest of the two individuals.

Investigators revealed that the duo had handed over their joint account details, internet banking credentials and cheque books to a handler who remains at large.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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