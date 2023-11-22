Karnataka: 32-year-old murder accused who faked death, arrested after two tears of search

The central crime branch (CCB) police apprehended 32-year-old Mallikarjuna alias Malli, a wanted criminal, who had eluded authorities for two years by faking his death, officers familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, adding Malli was wanted in connection with two murder cases. Police arrests 32-year-old wanted man who faked his death for two years. (HT Photo)

According to police, Malli’s family even made fake hospitals bills and other medical documents to validate his supposed death and make his story convincing.

Malli was accused in murder of Kadubisanahalli Soma, and another murder in Rajanukunte who died two years ago. He was on the run for the past two years, police said.

Attempting to cover his tracks, Malli’s family informed the police that he had passed away. When police visited his house, the acquaintances yielded false information, reinforcing the belief that he was no longer alive. But the family failed to provide his death certificate and other documents to justify his death.

The CCB persisted in their search, uncovering additional details about Malli’s whereabouts. The relentless efforts paid off when the elusive Mallikarjun alias Malli, who had been hiding in the vicinity, was finally apprehended by the CCB. The arrest marks the conclusion of a two-year mystery surrounding Malli’s evasion from the authorities and highlights the efficacy of the CCB’s investigative capabilities in resolving complex cases.

“The city sessions court issued a warrant against him in two murder cases. When Whitefield police visited his house, the family members told that he died two year back due to Covid. When they were asked for details, they started to evade the investigation with false information,” CCB ACP N Putta swamy told HT.

He said then the higher authorities handed over the case to CCB. “We started the investigation, collected information from his accomplices , and we came to know that he was very much alive and working as a driver. We arrested him and produced him before the court,” he added.

“When police visited his house, the family members kept changing narratives by saying that he died due to heart attack at first, and then they said due to Covid. But people familiar with the matter said the accused left for Odisha and was working in a hotel there,” White field police inspector Sunil Kumar told HT.

“We collected information from his close aides that he was alive. We managed to collect his mobile number and kept tracking it. The mobile network showed he was in Bangalore itself. Then we and CCB police succeeded in arresting him and produced him before the sessions court. The court remanded him to judicial custody,” the police inspector added.