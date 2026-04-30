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Karnataka approves Bengaluru suburban rail, minority welfare plan, key infrastructure projects

Karnataka approves Bengaluru suburban rail, minority welfare plan, key infrastructure projects

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared infrastructure, welfare and administrative proposals, including support for high-speed rail corridors, a 18,133-crore suburban project around Bengaluru, and a 600-crore minority colonies development plan.

Karnataka approves Bengaluru suburban rail, minority welfare plan, key infrastructure projects

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Cabinet discussed the Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor and decided to extend administrative and legislative support.

"The Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail will be implemented by the Government of India. We are only providing support," he said.

He added that proposed stations at Alipur, Devanahalli and Kodihalli would strengthen connectivity in Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts, while the Devanahalli station would improve airport access and enable multimodal integration.

The 607-km corridor will have about 101.03 km within Karnataka.

The Cabinet also approved support for the Chennai–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail project. It granted in-principle approval for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project at Bidadi, estimated at around 18,133 crore.

It approved 558.95 crore for implementing the Universal Newborn Screening Scheme to detect rare congenital disorders.

The Cabinet approved viability gap funding of 28.47 crore to Star Air for air connectivity between Bidar, Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, with 80 per cent funding from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and the remaining 20 per cent from the Infrastructure Development Department.

Public works approvals included road resurfacing projects in Kalaburagi district under the CM's Infrastructure Development Programme, with administrative sanction for works worth 28.97 crore and an additional 12 crore.

It cleared an additional 20 crore for the construction of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Belagavi, revising the total project cost to about 70–75 crore.

Further decisions included handing over management of Karnataka Bhavans in Tirumala/Tirupati to the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and approval for a 227.91 crore soap and detergent manufacturing unit by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited in Vijayapura.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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