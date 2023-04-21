Jagadish Shettar explains why he joined the Congress: ‘My self respect…’

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on Friday explained why he jumped ship from the BJP and joined the Congress party, citing that his self-respect was “damaged”.

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The public believed in me, and I maintained the same relationship with the people of Hubbali...My self-respect was damaged and it was a challenge...When I shifted to Congress I went to so many areas in my constituency yesterday,” he told news agency ANI.

READ | Karnataka Election 2023 Highlights: ‘My self respect…’: Jagadish Shettar on joining Cong

Shettar was denied a ticket from the BJP after which he quit the party to join rival Congress. He will be contesting the upcoming crucial Assembly elections in Karnataka from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency on a Congress ticket.

Shettar earlier hit out at the BJP, alleging that "some people with vested interests are controlling" the party in Karnataka.

READ | Karnataka Assembly Polls: CM Bommai, Siddaramaiah, Shettar file nominations

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BJP government has completed five years in Karnataka. People are talking about the ill-treatment of seniors but not about other issues like development. Have important issues been solved? But now due to the negligence of the seniors (BJP), this discussion was started. Some people with vested interest are controlling the entire BJP in Karnataka and government,” he said.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, for which counting will be on May 13.