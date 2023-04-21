Karnataka Election 2023 Highlights: ‘My self respect…’: Jagadish Shettar on joining Cong
Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar on Friday explained why he joined the Congress, citing that his self-respect was “damaged”.
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, for which results are due May 13. With the crucial poll approaching fast, all major parties are ramping up their campaigns and taking out rallies, mounting attacks on one another.
Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the election till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination has been accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, the Karnataka Congress said on Friday. Meanwhile former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar explained why he joined the Congress, citing that his self-respect was “damaged”. Follow for the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 21, 2023 04:45 PM IST
Jagadish Shettar explains why he joined the Congress: ‘My self respect…’
Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on Friday explained why he joined the Congress, saying, “The public believed in me, and I maintained same relationship with the people of Hubbali...My self-respect was damaged and it was a challenge...When I shifted to Congress I went to so many areas in my constituency yesterday.”
(ANI)
-
Apr 21, 2023 03:02 PM IST
‘Will fight till last breath': DK Shivakumar after Karnataka HC dismisses plea
A day after the Karnataka High Court dismissed DK Shivakumar's plea in a disproportionate assets case, the Congress leader said, “I will approach the High Courts; I will fight till the last breath. I believe in a court of law. I still believe they have done an injustice. Everything is transparent.”
(ANI)
-
Apr 21, 2023 01:35 PM IST
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination accepted from Kanakapura
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's nomination has been accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, the state unit of the grand old party said on Friday. Scrutiny of the nominations is going on today.
-
Apr 21, 2023 01:25 PM IST
BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly polls
The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray. (PTI)
-
Apr 21, 2023 12:40 PM IST
PM Modi calls up former minister KS Eshwarappa after son denied ticket
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa after his son KE Kantesh was denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming assembly polls.
“I didn't expect his (PM) call, it inspires me to win Shivamogga city and we'll try all possibilities to bring the BJP govt back in Karnataka. It’s not something special I have done. I have told the same to PM,” Eshwarappa said at a gathering.
-
Apr 21, 2023 12:10 PM IST
82 candidates file nominations in Dakshina Kannada district
A total of 35 candidates filed their nominations for the eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district on the last day of the nomination process in Karnataka.
In all, 82 candidates have filed nominations for the eight constituencies in the coastal district from April 13 to April 20.
(PTI)
-
Apr 21, 2023 11:40 AM IST
5,102 nominations filed by 3,632 candidates, scrutiny on Apr 21
Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers.
Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.
(PTI)
-
Apr 21, 2023 11:09 AM IST
Amit Shah to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday, and also take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka.
This is Shah's first visit to the state after announcement of the poll schedule on March 29.
(PTI)
-
Apr 21, 2023 10:42 AM IST
‘1.35 lakh new voters between 18-19 years added’: BBMP chief Tushar Giri Nath - Report
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Wednesday said there are 1.35 lakh voters aged between 18 to 19 years, who will vote for the first time in the upcoming assembly polls.
"A total of five lakh voters have been added since January 2023,” he added while speaking at a voter awareness campaign organised by Bengaluru Chamber of Industries and Commerce (BCIC) in the city on Wednesday, The New Indian Express reported.