Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: ECI's flying squad checks DK Shivakumar's chopper

Karnataka Election 2023 Highlights: Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, for which results are due May 13. With the crucial poll approaching fast, all major parties are stepping up their campaigns and taking out roadshows.

While BJP national chief JP Nadda held a rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Karnataka BJP leaders to take stock of the party's poll preparations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Udupi on April 27 for his own campaign.

The Election Commission meanwhile found that a total of 3,044 nominations were in order, during the scrutiny on Friday. The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination was also accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, the Karnataka Congress said on Friday.