Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: ECI's flying squad checks DK Shivakumar's chopper

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: ECI's flying squad checks DK Shivakumar's chopper

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 04:19 PM IST

ECI's flying squad checked Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada.

The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper.
The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper.(ANI)
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

Karnataka Election 2023 Highlights: Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, for which results are due May 13. With the crucial poll approaching fast, all major parties are stepping up their campaigns and taking out roadshows. 

While BJP national chief JP Nadda held a rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Karnataka BJP leaders to take stock of the party's poll preparations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Udupi on April 27 for his own campaign.

The Election Commission meanwhile found that a total of 3,044 nominations were in order, during the scrutiny on Friday. The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination was also accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, the Karnataka Congress said on Friday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 22, 2023 04:19 PM IST

    'People will not believe in BJP's Lingayat CM campaign': Jagadish Shettar

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined Congress said that people will not believe in the BJP's Lingayat CM campaign and that they are intelligent enough not to support such a party.

    Speaking to ANI, Shettar said, "Many Lingayat leaders left BJP. Hurting my self-respect means hurting the people of the region, which will affect the vote bank of the BJP. The people of the state are wise enough not to cast their vote for BJP."

  • Apr 22, 2023 03:19 PM IST

    Over 3,000 validly nominated candidates in fray after scrutiny

    A total of 3,044 validly nominated candidates are in the fray for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, after their nominations were found to be in order during the scrutiny on Friday.

    (PTI)

  • Apr 22, 2023 01:46 PM IST

    ECI's flying squad checks DK Shivakumar's chopper

    Flying squad of the Election Commission and officials conducted a check of the helicopter used by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada. The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper.

    “Nothing wrong in that. They have done their duty,” Shivakumar said.

    (ANI)

  • Apr 22, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Udupi on April 27

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Udupi on April 27 for the Karnataka election campaign ahead of the May 10 elections to the state assembly. Gandhi would address the fishermen community in Uchila in the district to understand their problems and sufferings.

    (PTI)

  • Apr 22, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    Amit Shah’s road show on Bengaluru's outskirts cancelled due to rain

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said. Shah arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

    (PTI)

  • Apr 22, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Several injured after BJP and JDS workers clash in Tumakuru

    Several persons were injured after a clash erupted between supporters of BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), police officials informed on Friday. In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.

    "Two BJP workers, identified as Mubarak Pasha and Nazir, were injured. They were attacked by JDS workers," a BJP official said.

    (ANI)

  • Apr 22, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    JP Nadda holds roadshow, Amit Shah meets state leaders in Karnataka

    The BJP has stepped up its campaign for the Karnataka assembly polls with party chief JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting Karnataka BJP leaders on his three-day visit to the state to take stock of the party's poll preparations.

    Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli but it was cancelled due to rain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka election karnataka karnataka assembly election bengaluru politics amit shah basavaraj bommai siddaramaiah dk shivakumar rahul gandhi + 8 more

BJP steps up Karnataka campaign; Nadda holds roadshow

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held a roadshow in Bidar on Friday in support of party candidates.

BJP President J P Nadda during a roadshow ahead of Assembly polls in Bidar, Karnataka, on Friday.(PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

DK Shivakumar alleges CMO calling returning officers to reject Cong's candidates

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 12:07 PM IST

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged CM Bommai's office is calling up returning officers and asking them to reject applications of Congress' candidates.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is contesting from the Kanakapura assembly constituency in the upcoming May 10 polls in the state. (PTI)
ByYamini C S

Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka's Udupi on April 27

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Gandhi would address the fishermen community in Uchila in the district on April 27 to understand their problems and sufferings.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Assembly Election Highlights: DK Shivakumar's chopper checked

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 04:19 PM IST

ECI's flying squad checked Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada.

The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper.(ANI)
ByYamini C S

Karnataka: Several injured after BJP and JDS workers clash in Tumakuru

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 09:24 AM IST

Several persons were injured after a clash erupted between supporters of BJP and Janta Dal Secular, police officials informed on Friday.

In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Jagadish Shettar explains why he joined the Congress: ‘My self respect…’

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 05:38 PM IST

Former CM Jagadish Shettar on Friday explained why he joined the Congress, citing that his self-respect was “damaged”.

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar.
ByYamini C S

IT hubs Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi top locations for apprentice job in Q4

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 04:37 PM IST

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report covered 14 cities and 24 industries with a survey among 597 employers during January to March, 2023.

The report stated that 83 per cent of employers in Hyderabad are likely to increase the engagement of apprentices, 82 per cent in Delhi and 80 per cent in Bengaluru.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination accepted from Kanakapura

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 02:59 PM IST

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination has been accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, Karnataka Congress said on Friday.

Shivakumar, a CM aspirant will fight from Kanakapura against Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a BJP candidate. (PTI)
ByYamini C S

PM Modi calls up former minister KS Eshwarappa after son denied ticket

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa after his son was denied a ticket.

The BJP leader had denied internal conflict with the party on Thursday. (HT PHOTO.)
ByYamini C S

Amit Shah in Bengaluru today: Check traffic restrictions

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 12:04 PM IST

Amit Shah will arrive in Karnataka on Friday to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli, near the outskirts of Bengaluru.

These traffic regulations will be in place on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. (PTI)
ByYamini C S

Karnataka Election 2023 Highlights: Jagadish Shettar explains why he joined Cong

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar on Friday explained why he joined the Congress, citing that his self-respect was “damaged”.

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar. (PTI)
ByYamini C S

Average monthly rent for 2BHK flat in north, east Bengaluru up 24% in Jan-Mar

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR in Bengaluru recorded highest residential rental growth of 24 per cent each yoy in Jan-Mar period for a 2BHK home.

The consultant said that areas in east and north Bengaluru have seen a spurt in rental demand.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Amit Shah to hold roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka today

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Karnataka polls: Along with roadshow, Shah would also hold a meeting with senior party leaders regarding poll preparations in the evening.

Karnataka polls: This is Amit Shah's first visit to the state after announcement of poll schedule on March 29.(File/ PTI)
PTI |

Karnataka polls: 5,102 nominations filed by 3,632 candidates, scrutiny on Apr 21

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 21, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers.

Karnataka CM Bommai files his nomination papers from Shiggaon for the Karnataka Assembly elections along with BJP National President JP Nadda and actor Kichcha Sudeep.(ANI Picture Service)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka polls: Now, OPS fields candidate from Pulakeshinagar

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 03:07 AM IST

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has announced a candidate for the Pulakeshinagar seat in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

From his faction, OPS announced that M Nedunchezhiyan will fight from Pulakeshinagar seat, a day after EPS fielded D Anbarasan from the same seat.
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out