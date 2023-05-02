Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle

All major parties in poll-bound Karnataka are in the midst of revealing manifestos and ramping up their campaigns ahead of the upcoming assembly election.

The BJP has roped in star campaigners including prime minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, who are busy touring parts of the state, while the Congress party also held rallies and roadshows headed by prominent leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress party also unveiled its poll manifesto on Tuesday, while the BJP did so on Monday. The Congress promised 200 units of free power to each household, ₹2,000 to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi project and a sum of ₹3,000 for two years to unemployed graduates.

On the other hand, the saffron party guaranteed three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders, among other promises.

Karnataka is due to vote next Wednesday, with counting scheduled on May 13. Follow latest updates here.