Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Cong's Pawan Khera attacks BJP over row on Bajrang Dal ban

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi touring the state.

Karnataka has also seen a row over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders have started chanting ‘Bajrangbali’ slogans during rallies. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje even said party leaders will recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Thursday evening.

PM Modi is set to give a final push to the BJP with his mega roadshow covering 36 kilometres and 17 assembly constituencies in the state capital on Saturday. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi may also debut in the party's poll campaign by attending a rally in Hubballi district on Saturday.

Karnataka will vote next Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13.