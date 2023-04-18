Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Punjab CM to attend AAP campaign

With the BJP's third list out in the open, there is a tough fight brewing between two prominent Lingayat leaders, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar, a Congress nominee and the BJP's newly fielded candidate Mahesh Tenginakai.

The former CM quit the BJP and joined the Congress on Monday, after which he secured a Congress ticket to fight from his Hubballi-Dharwad central seat.

Meanwhile, several leaders across parties are making runs to temples before filing their papers. The parties are also expected to release names of candidates for the remaining assembly seats. Follow here for the latest updates.