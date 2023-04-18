Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Punjab CM to attend AAP campaign
Live

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Punjab CM to attend AAP campaign

Updated on Apr 18, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Karnataka is due to vote on May 10. With less than a month remaining, all parties are ramping up their campaigns and filing their nominations.

Parties are ramping up campaigns and rallies as the assembly election approaches. (ANI Photo)
Parties are ramping up campaigns and rallies as the assembly election approaches. (ANI Photo)
ByYamini C S
With the BJP's third list out in the open, there is a tough fight brewing between two prominent Lingayat leaders, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar, a Congress nominee and the BJP's newly fielded candidate Mahesh Tenginakai. 

The former CM quit the BJP and joined the Congress on Monday, after which he secured a Congress ticket to fight from his Hubballi-Dharwad central seat.

Meanwhile, several leaders across parties are making runs to temples before filing their papers. The parties are also expected to release names of candidates for the remaining assembly seats. Follow here for the latest updates.

  • Apr 18, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann joins Karnataka AAP for rally

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Karnataka's Hubli on Monday. He is expected to take part in the Aam Aadmi Party's rally in parts of North Karnataka on Tuesday and also interact with farmers. 

  • Apr 18, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad files nomination from Shivajinagar constituency

    Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad on Monday filed his nomination for the assembly polls from the Shivajinagar constituency at the Vasanthanagar BBMP office.

Karnataka is due to vote on May 10. With less than a month remaining, all parties are ramping up their campaigns and filing their nominations.

