Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Punjab CM to attend AAP campaign
Karnataka is due to vote on May 10. With less than a month remaining, all parties are ramping up their campaigns and filing their nominations.
With the BJP's third list out in the open, there is a tough fight brewing between two prominent Lingayat leaders, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar, a Congress nominee and the BJP's newly fielded candidate Mahesh Tenginakai.
The former CM quit the BJP and joined the Congress on Monday, after which he secured a Congress ticket to fight from his Hubballi-Dharwad central seat.
Meanwhile, several leaders across parties are making runs to temples before filing their papers. The parties are also expected to release names of candidates for the remaining assembly seats. Follow here for the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 18, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann joins Karnataka AAP for rally
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Karnataka's Hubli on Monday. He is expected to take part in the Aam Aadmi Party's rally in parts of North Karnataka on Tuesday and also interact with farmers.
Apr 18, 2023 09:16 AM IST
Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad files nomination from Shivajinagar constituency
Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad on Monday filed his nomination for the assembly polls from the Shivajinagar constituency at the Vasanthanagar BBMP office.