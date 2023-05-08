Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: Siddaramaiah demands action on BJP chief JP Nadda

The campaigning for Karnataka assembly polls reached it's final day and all political parties are reaching the voters and urging them to vote for their respective parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned across Karnataka over last few days also wrapped up his schedule in Karnataka with his final election address in Nanjangud, a temple town in the southern state. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen stressing on the Congress manifesto and alleged the BJP of involving in corruption across the state.

Meanwhile, the election commission of India is gearing up to conduct the polling across 224 constituencies in Karnataka on Wednesday. It is going to be a single phase polling and the EC has already directed the officials to set up the polling booths for the voters. The results of Karnataka assembly polls will be declared on Saturday. The key battle is going to be between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S) parties.

According to the EC, a total of 2,615 candidates are contesting in the assembly polls from all the parties and as independents.