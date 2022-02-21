Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’

A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area.

Security has been beefed up in the area since the murder came to light. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.

Karnataka minister of rural development and panchayati raj K Eshwarappa also accused the Congress of provoking the goons, according to a few reports.

“I'm very disturbed by the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow goondaism,” Eshwarappa said.

Responding to allegations of Congress' involvement, senior party leader DK Shivakumar said, "Eshwarappa is a mad man. Siddaramaiah has said that he does not have a connection between his tongue and brain. He speaks nonsense. Sedition case should be invoked against him and the BJP should sack him."

Home minister Araga Jnanendra met the family members of the victim and promised swift action in the case. He, however, refused to divulge any details about those responsible for the murder.

“We have already got a clue, but I cannot share much as the investigation is underway. The satisfactory part is that we know who did it and they will be apprehended soon. There were around four-five people. We will give a stern message through this case," said the Karnataka home minister.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said some groups were trying to provoke people. “It is an unfortunate incident. The Karnataka government is trying its best to keep the situation under control but some groups are provoking people,” she said.

Meanwhile, state Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of the home minister over the incident. “I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister and chief minister (Basavaraj Bommai) come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister’s resignation,” said Siddaramaiah.

A prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in Shivamogga earlier this morning after the killing of the 26-year-old activist came to light. Schools and colleges have been shut for the next two days as a precautionary measure.

Police have not confirmed any link to the ongoing tensions in the state over the hijab ban controversy.

“Local police, RAF are deployed to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been declared in the area. Further probe into the incident is underway,” said deputy commissioner of Shivamogga district Selvamani R.

