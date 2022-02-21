Security tightened in Karnataka's Shivamogga after 'murder' of Bajrang Dal worker

Prohibitory orders were reportedly imposed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga in the wake of the killing of a Bajrang Dal worker.

A Bajrang Dal activist, 26-year-old Harsha, was allegedly murdered late on Sunday in Shivamogga following which security was tightened in the city.

According to latest reports, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the town.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said schools and colleges in the city limits will remain shut for two days as a precautionary measure. He further said the youth was murdered by four-five men, while adding he had no idea which outfit could be behind the killing.

“A group of four-five youth murdered him. I don't know of any organization being behind this murder. Law and order under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rural development minister KS Eshwarappa, a BJP leader from Shivamogga, said the youth was murdered by "Muslim goondas"

Meanwhile, some miscreants burnt several vehicles in the Seegehatti area of the town, according to ANI. Firefighting operation was currently underway.

The southern state has been in the eye of a storm over the past few days after a controversy erupted over a ban on Muslim girls wearing hijab inside educational institutions. Violent protests were seen in several places across the state among youth belonging to right wing fringe outfits and those extending their support to Muslim girls demanding their right to wear the headscarf.