Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Protests to fume across the state tomorrow, normalcy to be interrupted

Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Two days after Bengaluru Bandh, entire Karnataka is set to observe a strike on September 29, called by the farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations. The protests are set to happen across the state against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when there is drought in the state. The Karnataka police are planning to deploy extra force across the state to tackle the situation and avoid any law and order issues.

Karnataka Bandh: Protests to fume across the state, normalcy to be interrupted

Pro-Kannada group, Kannada Chaluvali, led by Vatal Nagaraj, stood resolute in their call for a statewide Bandh on Friday. “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh,” Nagaraj said during a press conference on Monday.

Bengaluru police have already warned the protesters against conducting rallies and disturbing traffic in the city. The pro-Kannada groups are asked to conduct protests only at the Freedom park and said that they will bear all the expenses incase of any property loss in any area.

However, farmers in the Mandya region are continuously protesting against the state government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Even on Thursday, farmers staged a protest near the Cauvery River in Mandya and said that it is unfair to release water to Tamil Nadu when Karnataka is in distress.