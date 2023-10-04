Karnataka BJP to send fact-finding team to violence-hit area of Shivamogga

The Karnataka BJP has constituted a fact-finding committee consisting of senior party leaders which will visit the violence-hit area of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Thursday.

Former CM Bommai, state's BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and former minister Govind Karjol.(PTI)

Situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

"BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has strongly condemned the violence in Ragi Gudda area of Shivamogga, and has formed a fact-finding team consisting of party leaders, which will visit the affected area on Thursday at 11.00 am," Karnataka BJP said in a statement.

Led by Kateel, the fact-finding team consists of former Deputy Chief Ministers K S Eshwarappa and C N Ashwath Narayan, former Minister Araga Janendra, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, BJP State general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar, MLA Channabasappa, and MLCs -- S Rudregowda, D S Arun and Bharati Shetty.

Following the incident, the Karnataka BJP leaders have accused the Congress government in the state of failing in maintaining the law and order and peace.

BJP leader and former Minister C T Ravi on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje had accused the state government of tying the hands of police under the pressure of appeasement politics, which led to their inaction and letting stone pelting happen.

"Wielding of swords, taking it in a procession, painting the Akhanda Bharat map in green with Aurangzeb's picture on it along with certain statements glorifying them, erecting banners and cutouts of Tipu and Aurangzeb who killed Hindus -- shows the kind of culture they want to nurture here," she had alleged and hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara accusing them of supporting it.

