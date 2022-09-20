Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka cabinet withdraws 33 cases including those against BJP workers

Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:22 AM IST

“A total of 33 cases have been withdrawn. This includes pro-Kannada organisations, farmers and a few BJP workers as well,” said one person directly aware of the developments, requesting anonymity.

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to withdraw at least 33 cases filed against members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, farmers and pro-Kannada organisations and several others.

It is not the first time that government’s have withdrawn cases against their own party or supporters among other groups who indulge in protests over various issues.

The cabinet also approved to make 11133 pourakarmikas or civic workers jobs permanent in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

“In the BBMP, the pourakarmikas had no direct payment and were under contract. The agency used to exploit and torture them is something they have been saying for a long time. They have been demanding permanent status for over 30 years and be recognised as government workers. Today the Basavaraj Bommai government has shown special interest and in the backdrop of social justice, 11133 persons will be made government workers,” Govind Karjol, Karnataka’s minister for water resources said.

In July, at least 15,000 pourakarmikas, auto-drivers and others involved in civic work that helps keep Bengaluru clean, went on an indefinite strike, demanding that their jobs are made permanent. After four days, the government formed a 14-member committee, led by the minister for municipal administration, N Nagaraju (MTB), and the minister for urban development BA Basavaraju.

The Bommai administration had given the committee three months to submit the report and initiate the process to convert the terms of employment.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
