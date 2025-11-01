Karnataka caste survey covers 6.13 crore people, online self-declaration open till November 10

Karnataka’s much-debated Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the ‘caste survey’, has already covered a massive 6.13 crore people across the state, the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission said on Friday. According to the Commission’s summary, the projected population of Karnataka stands at 6.85 crore.

According to the Commission’s summary, the projected population of Karnataka stands at 6.85 crore, meaning nearly 90% of the state’s residents have been surveyed so far, news agency PTI reported.

However, surveyors faced some hurdles: 4,22,258 households refused to participate, while 34,49,681 houses were found vacant or locked during the enumeration process.

Originally launched on September 22, the survey was slated to conclude by October 7, but due to incomplete data collection, the government extended it twice, first till October 18, and later till October 31.

To ensure broader participation, the Commission has now opened an online self-declaration option for residents who were missed during the field survey or had opted out earlier. Citizens can submit their details at

https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in

The online window remains open till November 10.

“This survey will help the government design future social justice policies, welfare schemes, and educational initiatives,” the Commission said in a statement, urging citizens to take part voluntarily.

For assistance, residents can reach the Commission’s helpline at 80507 70004.

The Social and Educational Survey aims to collect detailed data on the social, economic, and educational conditions of residents, including caste demographics, to ensure equitable policy-making. The initiative, carried out by the State Backward Classes Commission, is one of the most ambitious exercises of its kind in India and has sparked discussions on affirmative action, representation, and data transparency.

