Karnataka CM Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Expressing satisfaction over his capital visit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Thursday, said that his Delhi visit has been successful.
Bommai was on a two-day visit to the national capital to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government.
Bommai met Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to discuss key issues pertaining to his state, including fund allocation for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project.
Bommai has indicated on Thursday that an expansion of his cabinet is not likely to take place in the near future, and that another possible visit to Delhi may be needed for a decision.
However, he told media persons in Delhi, "My Delhi visit this time was very successful as I met Union Ministers for Water Resources, Energy, Environment, Finance and Defence. I have received a positive response from them."
Adding further, he said, "I am happy that I got an opportunity to participate in BJP's Foundation Day celebrations."
"The BJP State Executive Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on April 16 and 17. BJP National President JP Nadda has instructed the party and me on preparations for the next assembly election," he said.
Bommai also informed about the brief discussion on Cabinet expansion, where Nadda has stated that he would discuss the issues in detail when he arrives to participate in the BJP State Executive Committee meeting.
"He (Nadda) would take a final decision after consulting the party top brass and the BJP National General Secretary (Organisation)" Bommai added.
Declaring the implementation of Budget programmes his priority, the Karnataka CM said, "Work orders would be issued for the programmes on my return to Bengaluru. The programmes would be implemented in a time-bound manner."
Why Ola, Uber cab drivers are refusing to switch on their ACs in Bengaluru
After West Bengal, New Delhi, Noida and Telangana, Bengaluru's cab drivers have now started a 'no AC' policy to bring forward the difficulties faced by Ola and Uber drivers amid a fuel price hike and low commissions. Petrol price in the state increased to Rs. 109.82 per litre by April 5, from the 100.14 per litre recorded on March 28.
Gorakhnath Temple attack: Additional security deployed at CM residence
Days after a man attacked security personnel outside Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhnath Temple, leaving two policemen injured, security has been tightened at the official Lucknow residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan has reported, citing media reports. Anyone entering the residence will be allowed in only after thorough questioning and checking, it said. The accused, IIT-Mumbai graduate Murtaza Abbasi, is being probed by the UP ATS for suspected terror links.
Mumbai Police book BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son for cheating
Mumbai: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil, have been booked for allegedly cheating and misappropriating money collected to prevent decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was filed under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) at the Trombay police station on Wednesday.
No respite from heatwave in Delhi even today; AQI remains ‘poor’
Delhi is likely to experience yet another heatwave on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department forecast, with the maximum temperature predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 18.7 degrees Celsius. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 7 am stood at 273.
Haryana education minister should be sacked: Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal should be sacked as five question papers of Haryana Board of School Education have been leaked in the last one week. Surjewala said the Khattar-Chautala government is responsible for “ruining” the education system in the state and making students dependent on the “copying mafia”.
