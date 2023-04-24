Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comment draws ire of Bommai

Bengaluru As both the ruling BJP and the Congress are trying to woo the Lingayat community ahead of the Assembly elections, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hit out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s recent “corrupt Lingayat chief minister” remark. Karnataka CM Bommai responds to Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ remark. (Hindustan Times)

Bommai, who kicked off his election campaign in Bengaluru, said, “I didn’t expect such a statement from Siddaramaiah about a Lingayat CM. He is a senior leader. He has given a statement that triggers the Lingayat community. It is wrong to call the Lingayat community itself corrupt. The people will teach them (Congress) a proper lesson.”

Siddaramaiah is facing backlash from the ruling BJP for insulting the Lingayat community in the state. Responding to a question on the BJP’s stance that a Lingayat should be the next chief minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday said, “There’s already a Lingayat chief minister (Basavaraj Bommai). He’s the root of all the corruption in the state.”

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that Siddaramaiah has been clear in his comments on Bommai, and accused the BJP of trying to misrepresent them. “Siddaramaiah has clearly spoken of his respect towards the contribution of Lingayat chief ministers of the past who have not only brought laurels to the state but also to the community,” he said.

“Unfortunately, BJP legislator Nehru Olekar has said that Bommai has become a 40% agent. Siddaramaiah has only reiterated the allegations and what is wrong in it? We have not made the allegations,” Surjewala added.

The Congress leader further said that the lies of the BJP would not last too long, and accused Bommai and BJP secretary (organisation) BL Santosh of conniving to sideline Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, who recently quit the party and joined Congress.

Earlier in the day, Bommai kickstarted his poll campaign after garlanding the statue of Basavanna, the 12th-century social reformer to commemorate his birth anniversary. The chief minister said the 12th-century reformer has been the symbol of equality and was a revolutionary person to bring the concept of equality into force.

“Our government is functioning on the ideology and principles of Basavanna and will continue to follow his path for the upliftment of the oppressed classes by ensuring them all respect and for their social and economic progress. We are confident the people of Karnataka will extend their full cooperation,” Bommai added.