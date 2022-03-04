Karnataka CM goes all out to woo voters with his maiden Budget, no hike in taxes

In his maiden budget speech, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no increase in taxes and an outlay of ₹8,049 core for comprehensive Bengaluru city development.

With just a year left for the Assembly polls in the state, this is most likely to be the last full-fledged budget ahead of the elections. "The economy in 2021-21 is on the road to recovery. In these circumstances, I am not willing to put extra burden of additional taxes on the common man," Bommai said.

Despite the credit crunch and mounting debt with total liabilities at ₹5.18 lakh cr, which is 27.49% of GSDP an outlay of ₹2.65 lakh crore was announced in today's state budget.

CM state, “In 2021-22 all sectors have shown growth compared to 2020-21. Industrial sector has grown by 7.4%, service sector has grown by 9.2% and Agriculture sector has grown by 2.2%. Overall GSDP for 2021-22 at constant prices is expected to grow by 9.5% compared to the previous year.”

Pointing out that his government has given more importance for preservation of cattle resources and has implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the Chief Minister said, for the effective implementation of the act, the number of 'Goshalas' will be increased from the present 31 to 100 and ₹50 crore will be provided for the purpose.

“For the first time in the State, Government will launch ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojane’ to encourage public and the private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas by paying Rs.11,000 annually," he state.

The budget also proposed to establish 438 "Namma Clinics" in major cities of the state, also they will be established in all wards of Bengaluru. In these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists will be provided. Project report for phase-3 of Bengaluru Metro will be submitted at a cost of ₹11,250 crore. It will cover 32 km outer ring road from Hebbal to JP Nagar and 13 km between Hosahalli and Kadabagere. Sky Walk worth ₹45 crore at Banashankari junction will connect the metro station with the bus stand.

To enable the establishment of enterprises, entrepreneurship training will be provided in the prestigious IIM Bengaluru to 300 women graduates of SC/ST.

