Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Consultations are still on, says Cong MP Syed Naseer
Live

Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Consultations are still on, says Cong MP Syed Naseer

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to announce the next CM of Karnataka in Bengaluru after meeting with Sonia Gandhi, and some leaders in Karnataka.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.(Mallikarjun Kharge Twitter)
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: After a three-day wait, Karnataka awaits the decision on its next chief minister with bated breath, which Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to announce soon. The two main contenders are Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, a former CM and leader of opposition. 

Other CM aspirants in the Congress including senior leader and former deputy CM G Parameshwara have pitched themselves for the post as well. Kharge on Tuesday held a number of meetings with party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Congress central observers, newly-elected MLAs and the two main contenders Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. 

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Tuesday to meet the central leadership after cancelling his travel plans on Monday due to a stomach infection. Amid reports of a possible rebellion/resignation by him, he asserted that he will stand by the high command.

The Congress party witnessed a big win in Karnataka after the May 10 assembly election, securing 135 seats and emerging as the single largest party, giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats, while regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get 19 seats. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 17, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    Karnataka CM decision delayed for few more days: Report

    It may be a few more days until the Congress leadership announces the next CM of Karnataka, India Today reported. Kharge is likely to come to a final decision after meeting with Sonia Gandhi today and a few more leaders from Karnataka later on. 

  • May 17, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    Consultations are still on, says Cong MP Syed Naseer over Karnataka CM issue

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that consultations are still on at the national level amid the ongoing deliberations over the next Karnataka CM. "Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met the national president, discussed everything that happened in the election and gave him feedback. Consultations are still on at the national level. These will continue tomorrow. As soon as a decision is made, we will tell you," Hussain said. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka assembly election karnataka election siddaramaiah dk shivakumar politics bengaluru mallikarjun kharge + 6 more

Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Consultations are still on, says Syed Naseer

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to announce the next CM of Karnataka today in Bengaluru.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.(Mallikarjun Kharge Twitter)
ByYamini C S

Claimants for CM, DyCM grow across communities

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Amid the race for the chief minister’s post, major community voters in Karnataka demand CM/DyCM posts for the leaders of their choice.

Amid the race for CM post, communities demand posts for leaders of their choice (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Ex-BJP MLA issues veiled threats towards Muslim community

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:12 AM IST

A former BJP MLA on Monday issued a veiled threat directed towards the Muslim community, after his defeat in the Karnataka assembly polls.

Ex-BJP MLA issues veiled threat directed towards the Muslim community (ANI)
ByPriyanka Rudurappa, Bengaluru

G Parameshwara throws his hat in ring as race for CM's post hots up

bengaluru news
Published on May 16, 2023 04:55 PM IST

The former state Congress President said, the high command is aware of his service to the party, and he doesn't feel the need to lobby for the post.

Congress leader G Parameshwara in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(AP File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

DK Shivakumar threatens to sue those who speculate his resignation

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 04:36 PM IST

The CM race between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is likely to end today as the high command is expected to declare Karnataka’s next CM later this evening.

DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill. Here is why

bengaluru news
Published on May 16, 2023 01:19 PM IST

In a viral video, villagers were seen getting into an argument with the meter readers, asking them why they are coming to take the electricity charges.

Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka CM Race highlights: Kharge's meet with Siddaramaiah and DKS over

bengaluru news
Updated on May 17, 2023 04:55 AM IST

After a massive win in Karnataka, the Congress party is yet to decide its chief ministerial face and the decision is likely to be made today.

Siddaramaiah's meeting with Kharge begins
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Party will stand up to pledge made to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, says Surjewala

bengaluru news
Published on May 16, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Surjewala also said the party President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold deliberations with state and central leaders to take a call on the next Karnataka CM.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala with party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Congress outperforms BJP among Lingayat candidates

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 02:01 AM IST

Lingayat, Vokkaliga candidates of Congress performed better than BJP, JD(S) in the recent assembly elections.

Congress candidates from Lingayat, Vokkaliga outperformed BJP (PTI)
ByArun Dev

Karnataka polls: Communities seek plum portfolios for leaders

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Even before the Congress decides the CM in Karnataka, communities that supported the party have started to demand a berth for their leaders in the cabinet.

Demands for a berth in cabinet rises even befor Congress decides the chief minister (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

MES loses all 6 seats, but gives tough fight to BJP, Congress

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 12:49 AM IST

According to experts the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has come back stronger and have given a tough fight to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Belagavi district.

MES gave tough fight to BJP, Congress, say experts (HT PHOTO)
ByPriyanka Rudurappa, Bengaluru

AICC observers reach Delhi, to give report to Kharge on Karnataka CLP meet

bengaluru news
Updated on May 15, 2023 04:26 PM IST

The three observers were appointed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Hubballi, Karnataka, (PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Siddaramaiah leaves for New Delhi amid Karnataka CM race, to meet Kharge

bengaluru news
Published on May 15, 2023 02:35 PM IST

He will be meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital and also likely to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress party leader Siddaramaiah(AP)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka CM: Observers present report before Congress president Kharge

bengaluru news
Published on May 15, 2023 01:20 PM IST

The three observers appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, include Sushil Kumar Shinde, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria.

Mallikarjun Kharge,
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

'Will not take long,' Congress' Surjewala on new Karnataka CM

bengaluru news
Published on May 15, 2023 09:07 AM IST

The MLAs separately and recorded their views which will be conveyed to the party high command.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out