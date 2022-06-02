Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM releases 1st instalment of PM-KISAN benefitting 47.86 lakh farmers
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM releases 1st instalment of PM-KISAN benefitting 47.86 lakh farmers

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)- Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday released its first instalment of ₹956.71 crore benefitting 47.86 lakh farmers in the state.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has released 2,000 for each beneficiary farmer of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. 
Published on Jun 02, 2022 06:54 PM IST
ANI |

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)- Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday released its first instalment of 956.71 crore benefitting 47.86 lakh farmers in the state.

PM-KISAN is a Central government-led initiative intended at providing financial support to the landholding farmer families in the country while also helping them meet their agricultural and domestic needs.

Under the said scheme in Karnataka, Bommai released 2,000 for each beneficiary farmer of the state, through the government's Direct Benefit Transfer system.

According to an official statement by the state government, so far, they have paid out 3,861.66 crores for the farmers under the PM-KISAN-Karnataka scheme as its contribution.

"The union government has released 8702.29 crore since 2019 upto March this year benefiting 53.83 lakh farmers under the scheme. On May 31, the Prime Minister released 1,279.86 crore to the accounts of 49.30 lakh farmers in the State," said the statement.

RELATED STORIES

During the occasion, the state Agriculture Minister BC Patil, and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma were also present among other officials. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. farmer government schemes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP