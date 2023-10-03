Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office at Bengaluru on the occasion of their birth anniversary.

Siddaramiah (File photo)

CM Siddaramaiah said that both Gandhi and Shastri are role models adding that Gandhi’s model of development is still the greatest today while Shastri was an exemplary leader.

“It was Mahatma Gandhi who gave us the simple and scientific economic policy that the growth and development of villages is the real development of the country. Gandhi's model of development is still the greatest today. His aim was that even the most marginalized person in society should live with dignity and respect. Thus, he used to dress semi-naked like a person from the lower end of society. Gandhi's life was to walk as he spoke,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He further said, “Mahatma Gandhi was a rare saint. His non-violent freedom movement was different. Gandhi was not in Delhi on the day Nehru was sworn in as Prime Minister. In Kolkata, he was wiping the tears of people suffering from the calamities caused by the partition of the country. Rabindranath Tagore called Gandhi Mahatma. Every step of Gandhi's life on the path of truth, his search for truth led Tagore to call him the Mahatma.”

CM Siddaramaiah added that former Prime Minister D Lal Bahadur Shastri was a sincere leader who fully embodied the simplicity and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

“He was an exemplary leader who resigned taking responsibility for the train accident. Thus both Gandhi and Shastri are role models for us,” he added.

CM Siddaramaiah participated in Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary program organized at the KPCC office.

KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Chief Whip of the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, and Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed were present at the event.

