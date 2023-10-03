News / Cities / Bengaluru News / DK Shivakumar misleading people on Cauvery water inflow: Basavaraj Bommai

DK Shivakumar misleading people on Cauvery water inflow: Basavaraj Bommai

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 03, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai accused DCM DK Shivakumar of misleading people on the Cauvery water inflow, criticizing the law and order situation in Karnataka.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar of misleading the people regarding the inflow of the Cauvery water.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(PTI)

While speaking to reporters, he said that Shivakumar had said that there had been a heavy inflow of water. However, when they got information from the authorities, they said that the inflow was around 2,000 cusecs of water.

"Why is Shivakumar misleading people? Why he was speaking so lightly on this serious issue? It was not enough for the Dy CM to always talk about Brand Bangalore, but Cauvery water should be saved for Bangalore. Otherwise, it will be a 'Bad Bangalore'," he said.

Asked about a distress formula, the former CM said that before 2018, there was no such situation to implement the distress formula. After the establishment of CWMA, the problem of water has now come. So, it was necessary to implement the distress formula.

Further talking about the prevailing law and order situation Shivamogga Bommai said the stone palters and troublemakers have no fear for law in the incumbent Congress Government.

“It is unfortunate that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar has described the Shivamogga incident as small. Houses have been stoned in Shivamogga. A similar incident has happened in Kolar also. The government was indirectly supporting such elements. The home minister's statement has been childish. Due to this kind of attitude, the gamblers, anti-social elements, and rioters were roaming freely,” said Bommai.

According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid Milad procession in the Shantinagar-Ragigudda area.

