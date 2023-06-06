Amid row, Siddaramaiah govt to discuss anti-cow slaughter law in cabinet meeting

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the anti-cow slaughter law in the state will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting, as he defended his colleague and animal husbandry minister K Venkatesh’s statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said anti-cow slaughter law will be discussed in next cabinet meeting.

Venkatesh’s remarks, made in Mysuru on Saturday, evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which held protests across the state on Monday. The party also cautioned the Congress-led government from repealing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

Brought in by the previous BJP government, the law replaced the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, which stood repealed. The new law came into force in 2021.

Siddaramaiah said there was lack of clarity in the law brought in by the previous BJP government. “We will discuss it (reviewing of anti-cow slaughter law) in the cabinet and take a decision,” he told reporters. “We have not decided anything yet.”

Venaktesh had also suggested that slaughtering of aged cows could alleviate challenges faced by farmers. The chief minister backed his statement, saying that cattle over the age of 12 could indeed be slaughtered.

“According to the 1964 Act [now repealed], there is a provision to slaughter cows that are over 12 years old and cannot be used in agricultural activities,” Siddaramaiah said. “That’s what Venkatesh meant. He could not put it across clearly.”

The state animal husbandry minister K Venkatesh had said on Sunday, “If one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls, what is wrong with slaughtering cows?”

Reacting to Venkatesh’s remarks, former minister and BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar alleged that the Congress “loves neither the nation nor the cow”.

“Whatever Indian ethos that are followed by people, the Congress hates them. Rescinding the cow slaughter prevention Act is one such example,” Kumar told reporters in Karkala, his assembly constituency.

He added that the BJP will oppose any attempt by the Congress government to withdraw the anti-cow slaughter law.

“The BJP had formulated a law to prevent cow slaughter after holding a series of consultations with the people. The Congress had raised objections even when the BJP passed it,” he said. “Congress leaders and ministers have been repeatedly stating that the government will withdraw the act and revise textbooks. These clearly indicate the aim of the Congress government.”

Another former minister Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP appealed to chief minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress ministers to understand the feelings of people.

“People have voted for you and you got elected as chief minister. But, that does not mean that you have all powers and do as you wish. If you bring amendments and changes to the cow slaughter prohibition law, members of the BJP will strictly oppose this and will fight against any move,” Poojary, a member of the legislative council, said.

“When the BJP was ruling, it brought the cow slaughter prohibition bill in both houses in support of farmers and to protect cows. This has become the law as Hindus worship the cow and it is necessary to protect them,” he added.

Amid uproar over the issue, Congress legislator Rizwan Arshad appealed the state government to consult farmers before making any decision regarding the law. “Whatever is done should aim to take care of the interests of the farmers of Karnataka. Cow Slaughter is affecting the farmers of Karnataka. It is not a religious issue or a caste issue. It is the farmers’ issue. State government should seek consultation with farmers and take a decision,” Arshad added.

