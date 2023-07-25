Kumaraswamy in Singapore to topple Cong govt: Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar alleged on Monday that a conspiracy is being hatched in Singapore to topple the Congress government in the state. DK Shivakumar alleges conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Karnataka has been hatching in Singapore. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “I have information about HD Kumaraswamy’s visit to Singapore. Instead of finalising a ‘game plan’ here in Bengaluru, they went to Singapore to work on a strategy. We know everything.”

Shivakumar further mentioned that attempts were being made to bring down the government. “This is all part of a strategy, and I have become aware of it. The plan was made in Singapore, and it is suspected that the details will come to light if it is executed in Bengaluru. I am well aware of the conspiracy against our government, and I also know what is going on,” he added.

He also noted that two former adversaries were now forming an alliance. “We have information about it. We don’t know how successful they will be, but we are monitoring this conspiracy closely. The Congress party is in a situation where we have to be watchful of everyone.”

On Friday, former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumaraswamy held a joint press conference in Bengaluru, announcing their decision to work together against the Congress-led government in the state on various issues.

During the conference, Kumaraswamy said, “BJP is also in the Opposition, and we are also in the Opposition. We have decided to fight against this government together, both inside and outside the house. This decision has been taken for the welfare of the state.”

However, Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda clarified that they had no plans to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or join National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He stated that the party would fight independently, and there was no question of joining the NDA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy reportedly flew to Singapore for unknown reasons. A JD(S) spokesperson, who preferred not to be named, stated that Kumaraswamy had gone abroad for medical reasons, as he had done in the past. “The talk of a political conspiracy is just paranoia from the Congress,” the spokesperson said.

BJP Spokesperson S Prakash dismissed Shivakumar’s statement, saying, “He is making statements without substance. If they feel that their government is unstable even with the support of 135 MLAs, it shows a lack of leadership in Congress. It is their party leader, BK Hariprasad, who said he could make or remove chief ministers, and it is not the BJP making such claims. We have the responsibility of being the Opposition.”