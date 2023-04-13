On the first day of filing nominations for upcoming Karnataka polls, a total of 221 candidates have filed their papers at different locations of the state. In next one week, many candidates are planning to file their nominations as there is less than a month for the polling date. Karnataka elections: 221 candidates file nominations on the first day

According to the election commission, On Thursday, 197 male candidates and 24 female candidates filed their papers. 27 candidates from the BJP, 26 candidates from the Congress party, 10 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, 12 candidates from the Janata Dal (Secular) and one candidate from the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) filed their nominations on the first day. Another 100 people from unrecognized parties and 45 independent candidates also filed their papers on the very first day. Congress, BJP and the JD(S) have already started issuing the B forms to their candidates and some of top leaders are also planning to file nominations by taking along the cadre and supporters of them as a show of strength.

Both BJP and Congress have released two lists of candidates for the assembly polls and both the parties are likely to release their final list soon. The JD(S) will release their second list of candidates on Friday.

The Election Commission of India announced that the assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.