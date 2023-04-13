Karnataka elections: Rumblings grow in state BJP over first candidate list

Pleas, protests, and exits -- the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party saw all three a day after the party announced candidates for 189 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, dropping four incumbents in an attempt to fight anti-incumbency and effect a generational change in the party’s state leadership. Railway Protection Special Force, Karnataka Special Reserve Police and local police personnel conduct a route march ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru. (PTI)

While one of those left out, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, 67, met national party president J P Nadda urging him to reconsider the party decision to deny party ticket to him, a former deputy chief minister, Laxman Savadi, announced his resignation from the party, and S Angar, a minister, announced his retirement from politics.

As rumours circulated of the Congress’ attempt to fish in troubled waters, the party’s state unit chief D K Shivakumar denied that he was reaching out to disaffected BJP members. The Congress, which has announced candidates for 166 seats, and faces the same problem as the BJP, albeit on a smaller scale, has delayed its final list in an effort to manage expectations.

Shettar, who on Tuesday lashed out at the way he was treated, said he asked Nadda to “give me a ticket”.

A BJP leader in Delhi sought to underplay the magnitude of the crisis and said the party leadership was in constant touch with leaders who have not been given ticket.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are disciplined soldiers, but it is inevitable that some of them will express their disappointment publicly. Senior party leaders are in constant touch with aspirants who have not been considered for a ticket based on extensive feedback from the district and state unit,”this person added, asking not to be named.

Upset over the party denying him a ticket, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost the 2018 elections to Mahesh Kumathalli, who won on the Congress ticket. A year after the elections, Kumathalli joined the BJP when 19 MLAs from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) resigned, enabling the BJP to form the government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa. Kumathalli, who was backed by BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was named the candidate in Athani .

Speaking to reporters, Savadi said : “I’m deeply hurt at not getting the party ticket from Athani, my home constituency. I have worked for the BJP tirelessly for nearly three decades after we moved away from the Janata Parivar. I have been completely ignored .”

“Do I have to beg for the ticket? I am resigning from the primary membership of the party and also submitting my resignation from the post of MLC,” he added. However, he is yet to submit his resignation to the party. “I have called a meeting of my followers in Athani on April 13. I will announce my decision after that meeting,” he said.

He claimed that both- former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and current chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised him a ticket. “No one has communicated the party’s decision to me. Courtesy demanded that I should have been intimated well in advance.”

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he spoke to Savadi. “I understand his position. But the party’s decision was not aimed at hurting him. It was our commitment to the legislators who had joined the BJP after resigning from other parties… He has a great future in this party. He should not think that he is being neglected. His service will be given due regard.”

Kalburgi BJP chief Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, who was denied ticket, also resigned. “The hardworking party leaders have been ignored,” he said.

Six-time MLA Angara, who represented Sullia constitiuency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics after he was denied ticket. “This is not a way to honour someone who has worked for the party and society,” the minister for Ports and Inland Transport said.

Raghpati Bhatt, the sitting MLA from Udupi assembly seat said he had received assurances of being given party ticket till the last moment. “Had they told me earlier I would have done what Eshwarappa did and would have recused myself,” he told reporters in Udupi. He also announced he would not campaign for the party, which gave ticket to Yashpal Savarana, who had led the campaign against Hijab in Udupi colleges.

A deputy chief minister minister, K S Eshwarappa, 74, on Tuesday announced his retirement from electoral politics. In Shivamogga district, several BJP leaders and office bearers who are close to him resigned in his support.

Many BJP workers also protested in Bengaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday after their candidates were denied a ticket.

In New Delhi, senior BJP leaders were quick to allay concerns and soothe tempters of aspirants, particularly those who have had longer stints in the party, anticipating a recurrence of rebels spoiling the show as was the case in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP could not retain power in the hill state, and the loss was largely attributed to rebels canvassing against party candidates in several constituencies.

Responding to a query on whether the party expects more senior leaders to exit the party fold on the eve of polls, the BJP leader in Delhi seemed to suggest that the focus continued to be on winning. “We will reach out to our workers and leaders to help strengthen the party’s election campaign. We cannot overlook the fact that leaders from other parties are eager to join as well....”