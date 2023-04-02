After AT Ramaswamy, another MLA has quit Janata Dal(Secular) ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. Arasikere JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda submitted his resignation on Sunday, and he is yet to join another party.

Karnataka elections: Another MLA submits his resignation to JD(S)

Shivalinge Gowda submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde in Shirasi in the presence of other party members. More than 300 supporters were seen with Shivalinge Gowda during the submission of resignation. Shivalinge Gowda is the third MLA from JD(S) who quit the party. Earlier, Gubbi MLA S R Srinivashad resigned on March 27 and joined the Congress while MLA from Arkalgud AT Ramaswamy quit the party and joined BJP. Shivalinge Gowda is reportedly looking to join the Congress party.

On Saturday, AT Ramaswamy joined the BJP at the national capital in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda. He said, “BJP party and its leaders are the reason why India is being recognized globally. I am very happy to join this national party and I will continue serving the people of Karnataka and my Arkalgud.” The BJP is yet to release the first list of candidates who will be contesting in the assembly elections. Congress is gearing up to release the second list of candidates in the next few days.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.