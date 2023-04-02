The election commission officials in Karnataka have seized huge amounts of cash, liquor, freebies and drugs in the poll bound state. The flying squads of election commission and police authorities have been checking vehicles across district borders as the model code of conduct came into force.

Karnataka elections: EC seizes cash, liquor, drugs and freebies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - EC's flying squad stops Karnataka CM Bommai's vehicle to check. Video

According to the election commission, flying squads and police authorities have seized Rs.7,07,79,207 , 1,156.11 liters of liquor worth Rs. 5,80,007, 39.25 kilograms of drugs worth Rs. 21,76,950 and freebies worth Rs. 9,58,68,772 and booked 172 FIRs. The Income Tax department has seized cash worth Rs. 3,90,00,000.

The excise department also recovered liquor and drugs in various parts of Karnataka. They have seized 1,93,051 liters of liquor worth Rs.11,66,14,868, 12Kg drugs worth Rs. 1,81,610. The department also seized 150 different types of vehicles which were used for transportation. The election commission also announced that a total seizure came up to Rs.39,38,44,847 which include cash, material, liquor and drugs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go and the election battle will be majorly fought between the Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) party. The ECI will also set up 58, 282 polling stations across 224 assembly constituencies in the state, marking the average number of voters per polling station at 883. Half of the polling stations will have a web casting facility and 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.