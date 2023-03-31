Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s vehicle was stopped by the flying squad team of Election Commission on Friday while he was on his way to Sri Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapur. As the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the flying squad conducted checks in Bommai’s vehicle and later it was allowed to go. EC's flying squad stops Karnataka CM Bommai's vehicle to check. Video

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that polling for assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 in a single phase and the model code of conduct must be followed by the elected leaders. The authorities have already recovered the government vehicles of the chief minister and other elected representatives in the state. The officials on Wednesday were also seen recovering the official vehicle of opposition leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, soon after the ECI announced the polling dates.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go and the election battle will be majorly fought between the Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) party. The ECI will also set up 58, 282 polling stations across 224 assembly constituencies in the state, marking the average number of voters per polling station at 883. Half of the polling stations will have web casting facility and 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.