The Election Commission has allotted a ‘Football’ symbol for mining baron Gali Janaradhan Reddy’s Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha party. Reddy will contest from Gangavathi constituency at Kalyana Karnataka region of the state. Karnataka elections: Football for Gali Janardhan Reddy's KRPP party(Arijit Sen/HT File Photo)

The former BJP leader who was distanced from the party displayed the football symbol on Monday and urged the people of Kalyana Karnataka region to vote for his party. He is also likely to field contestants from his party in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Gali Janardhan Reddy stayed away from politics after he was imprisoned on charges of illegal mining, and he entered into politics once again in December last year by floating his own party. He then said, “This is a new political episode. I am here to serve the people of Kalyana Karnataka region and I will visit every household in the upcoming election. If political parties try to divide people in the state and try to benefit from the consequences, it is not possible in Karnataka. The people of the state have always been and will be united.”

Reddy was also a close aide to BJP minister Sri Ramulu, and a rift has been speculated between both influential leaders in Bellary region. However, Reddy has refuted the speculations and announced that he maintains good relations with all his previous political friends.

He is accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case and has been out on bail since 2015. While granting bail, the court had also directed him to surrender his passport and not to leave the country without permission.