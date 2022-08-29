Karnataka flood: CM Bommai, Kumaraswamy visit flood-affected areas

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the flood-affected areas in Old Mysuru region on Monday. Bommai instructed the officials to intensify the relief work and control the damage soon.

“Today I visited and inspected the flood affected areas of Ramanagara and Channapatnam, met the flood affected victims of Bakhshi Lake in Ramanagara and listened to their plight. Ministers @RAshokaBJP @drashwathcn, former Chief Minister @hd_kumaraswamy and others accompanied. (Sic),” Bommai tweeted.

The total damage due to the floods is yet to be assessed and the Karnataka government has already announced holidays to all the schools in Mandya and Mysuru region as a precautionary measure.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway which is all set to open in October has been submerged in water and many vehicles are stuck on both lanes of the highway.

The Ramanagara Police has directed the traffic and asked commuters to take an alternative route. It asked passengers who travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru to take Bengaluru – Kanakapura – Mysuru road instead of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

A yellow alert has already been issued to Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya and Kolar districts of Karnataka. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, light to heavy moderate rains are expected to continue for the next few days in these places in the state. The department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in a few areas.

