Karnataka gets 12 more weeks to complete delimitation, reservation for BBMP

The State has been granted 12 more weeks by the High Court of Karnataka to complete the exercise of delimitation in Taluk and Zilla Panchayats and to complete the exercise of providing reservation to SC, ST, and OBC categories. The court on May 24 this year granted 12 weeks to the State to complete the process.

But the Delimitation Commission on September 19 wrote to the government that it needs three more months to complete the process. This was informed to a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vishwajith Shetty.

The Bench on September 23 modified the May order and granted 12 weeks from September 23 to complete the process.

The State Election Commission filed the petition in November 2021 before the court. The SEC sought "declaration that the provisions of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2021 are unconstitutional."

The government took over the SEC's power of delimitation and preparing the reservation list through the Amendment.

The SEC also sought directions to the State to begin the election process as per the SEC's notification dated March 30, 2021 and reservation notification dated July 1, 2021.