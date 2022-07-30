Karnataka government signs MoU with Meesho to empower 2,500 self-help groups

The Karnataka government has announced on Friday that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Sanjeevini – KSRLPS(Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society) and e-commerce firm Meesho to empower 2,500 self-help groups in the state.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the event and showed his complete faith in the rural women entrepreneurs in the state. He took to social media and wrote “Happy to share that an MoU between @KarnatakaKsrlps& @Meesho_Official for the empowerment of 2500 self-help groups in the state was signed. The world will know the women's 'potential' from Karnataka. (Sic)”

Bommai also said that schemes for self-employment of women will be identified in every gram panchayat and asked them to prepare a Detailed Project Report(DPR) soon. He also assured an assistance from the government of Karnataka in this regard. “The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is already providing assistance for self-employment to self-help groups in Karnataka under the `Elevate Scheme’ with the support of the Government of India. These programmes now need to be scaled up and managed at the micro level” added Bommai

The chief minister said he believed that this MoU will bring a huge difference in the lives of thousands of women across the state by making them self-reliant and being a part of the state's economy.

Meesho is a Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform which enables small businesses and individuals to market and sell their products through social networking sites. The company had earlier partnered with Telangana's incubator ‘We Hub’ to promote women's entrepreneurship in Telangana.

