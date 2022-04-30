Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitments, re-exam soon
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Friday decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption.
The government has stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon.
"Karnataka government cancels the PSI recruitment fresh exam will be conducted for PSI recruitment. Exam dates will be announced soon," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Home Minister said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam.
Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.
The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.
MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister along with the government and officials are clearly involved in this.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty.
The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.
Congress' DK Shivakumar accuses BJP, PFI for ‘staging’ Hubli violence
The president of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Popular Front of India are behind the violence Hubli that broke out earlier this month. Shivakumar further claimed that the reports of distribution of food kits to the accused in Hubli violence "have nothing to with the Congress."
Bommai likely to discuss cabinet expansion or rejig with Amit Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
Five-member gang murder trans-person after verbal altercation
In a shocking incident of transphobia, a 23-year-old trans-person was allegedly murdered by a five-member gang after a verbal altercation. According to a report in a leading daily, the accused Santosh, Kumar, Mahesh, Manikanta and Naveen beat Anika (23) with wooden logs, and she later succumbed to her injuries. All of accused are residents of Bengaluru and the incident took place on the night of April 8. Anika was a resident of Mahadevapura, near Nelamagala.
The judge who envisioned Delhi University as a miniature Oxbridge
Maurice Gwyer is widely credited with single-handedly transforming Delhi University. He was also appointed the first chief justice of the Federal Court of India, a year earlier in 1937. Read Delhi and its university: How an institution helped shape a city Gwyer, who was a fellow of All Souls, Oxford, wanted DU to be like Oxbridge (Oxford and Cambridge). He wanted the establishment of a number of professorial chairs, and readerships.
Delhiwale: Not so ‘regal’ after all
The back lane of the Regal cinema building appears timeless. Long before the cinema shut down in 2017, the area's architecture looked as shabby as it does today. It felt as though the place will always stay the same. And yet, our restless city doesn't like stability. It takes here to give elsewhere. It creates new places and forgets others. And now, the enduring setting of this forgotten back lane is undergoing its slow metamorphosis.
