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Karnataka govt convenes meeting on water security, drought preparedness

Karnataka govt convenes meeting on water security, drought preparedness

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, In view of possible El Niño conditions and anticipated water stress across the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday convened a high-level technical review meeting to strengthen drought preparedness, officials said.

Karnataka govt convenes meeting on water security, drought preparedness

During the meeting, experts strongly recommended prioritising groundwater recharge initiatives and adopting long-term water conservation strategies to effectively manage available water resources in the state, they said.

They also stressed the need for large-scale public awareness campaigns promoting rainwater harvesting, a statement said.

Addressing the meeting, Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju said, "We must begin preparing immediately to effectively face the possible impact of El Niño in the coming months. Special attention must be given to preventing water leakage from tanks, pick-up dams, and reservoirs under the Minor Irrigation Department."

Responding to the recommendations, the minister issued instructions to Executive Engineers across all 18 departmental divisions to take full responsibility for the maintenance and monitoring of all tanks, reservoirs, and irrigation structures under their jurisdiction.

Chief engineers and executive engineers of the Minor Irrigation Department also participated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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