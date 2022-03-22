Karnataka health minister warns of fourth Covid wave in Aug

The fourth wave of Covid-19 is expected to hit the country in August and the Karnataka government is also making the required arrangements accordingly. This was shared by health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday while responding to a question during the Zero Hour in the Karnataka assembly on whether wearing masks would be made mandatory at indoor facilities.

Sudhakar said that the new sub-variant of coronavirus BA.2 surfaced first in the Philippines and has spread to 40 countries. “The agency which had predicted the third wave has again predicted the arrival of fourth wave. The agency had stated that the fourth wave would most likely hit the country by August,” he said.

Sudhakar went on to add that there is no need for people to panic even if the fourth wave surfaces, as vaccination drives were effectively conducted in the state. “As many as 10.25 crore doses have been given in the state. Booster doses have also been provided,” he said, adding, the parents will also be convinced to get the children above the age of 12 years vaccinated.

Replying to a question on Covid protocols, Sudhakar said that a decision will be taken after consulting the chief minister.

“Vaccination prevents Covid spread. However, people should follow precautions. We have made arrangements for 55,256 oxygenated beds. The capacity of oxygen production has also been increased from 300 metric tonnes to 1,270 metric tonnes,” he said.

“A total of 265 laboratories have been established and the testing capacity has also been increased by 2.5 lakh per day, he said. “With the experience of three years, doctors are well equipped to provide treatment,” the minister said.

Karnataka on Sunday registered 109 fresh Covid cases and two related fatalities thereby taking the total case count in the state to 39,44,714 and toll to 40,037, respectively. As many as 143 patients got discharged on the day and the number of recoveries across the state has now reached 39,02,640, according to a health bulletin.

Of the new cases, 91 were from Bengaluru Urban, which also recorded 125 recoveries and one death, the bulletin said. The number of active cases across the state was 1,995. While the positivity rate for the day was 0.39%, the case fatality rate was 1.83%.