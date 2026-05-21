Bengaluru, The Karnataka Lokayukta police have registered a case on their own against officials of the Mines and Geology Department and senior officials of the Bagalkote district administration over large-scale illegal sand mining in the Krishna River riverbed.

Karnataka Lokayukta registers case over illegal sand mining in Bagalkote

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The case has been registered against the director of the Mines and Geology Department, Bengaluru; the deputy director of the department in Bagalkote district; the deputy commissioner of Bagalkote district; and the tahsildars of five taluks- Badami, Mudhol, Jamakhandi, Hunagund and Ilkal.

Following complaints about large-scale illegal sand mining in the Krishna riverbed in the Bagalkote district, the superintendent of police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bagalkote, submitted a report after conducting discreet enquiries into alleged irregularities.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, illegal sand mining was found to be rampant in Hunagund, Ilkal, Mudhol and Badami taluks.

As the enquiry revealed indiscriminate and illegal excavation in the riverbed using machinery in violation of environmental laws, the Lokayukta police were authorised to conduct surprise inspections and initiate action against erring officials.

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{{^usCountry}} "The superintendent of police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bagalkote, along with Lokayukta officers from neighbouring districts, conducted surprise inspections at 24 locations covering 36 points," the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The superintendent of police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bagalkote, along with Lokayukta officers from neighbouring districts, conducted surprise inspections at 24 locations covering 36 points," the release said. {{/usCountry}}

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"A total of 28 officers and 90 staff members participated in the raids. It was found that 65 tippers, 18 excavators, 14 mechanised boats, six tractors and one JCB machine were involved in the illegal sand mining activities," it added.

The Lokayukta said large quantities of illegally extracted sand were found stored at several locations and that prima facie evidence of large-scale irregularities had been established.

Officials of the Mines and Geology, Revenue, Forest and Environment departments, along with RTO officials, Taluk Panchayat executive officers and concerned police personnel, have been directed to initiate appropriate legal action against those involved in illegal sand mining.

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The release further said that widespread illegal mining in the district had been prima facie established and that action would be initiated against erring officials after further investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.