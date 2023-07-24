A young man in Karnataka was seen washing away at Arasinagundi falls near Shivamogga’s Kollur on Sunday evening while making Instagram reels. The entire tragic sequence was recorded on camera as his friend was shooting while he was performing.

Karnataka man washes away at Arasinagundi falls while making Instagram reels. Video (Screengrab from Twitter video)

In a video that went viral, the man was seen standing at the edge of the river and started performing. Within seconds, he slipped into the river and washed away with the heavy flow of water.

According to reports in local media, the rescue teams are searching for man, and he is yet to be found. A case has been registered at Kollur police station and the family of the young man has also reached Kollur.

Heavy rains across North, Central and Coastal Karnataka are likely to continue for next few days and the water level is already increasing in many reservoirs. The IMD has already issued an Orange alert in coastal Karnataka and a holiday is declared to schools and colleges at Udupi, Dharwad and other regions.

There were many selfie deaths that occurred in the tourist destinations across the state. In November last year, four girls died after slipping into a waterfall while taking a selfie near Kitwad falls in Belagavi district. Recently the state government has banned taking selfies near popular Gokak falls in Belagavi districts and warned of severe repercussions on offenders.

