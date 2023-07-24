Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka rains: Orange alert extended in coastal areas, holiday declared for schools in Udupi

Karnataka rains: Orange alert extended in coastal areas, holiday declared for schools in Udupi

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 24, 2023 08:57 AM IST

The IMD has extended the orange alert in the coastal region of the state till today and warned about the chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of coastal Karnataka region and they are likely to continue for next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department has extended the orange alert in the coastal region of the state till today and warned about the chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government announced a holiday on Monday to all schools, pre universities and colleges in Udupi, Kodagu and Dharwad districts due to the continuous spell of rains. The met department has also alerted the people and asked them to stay indoors during the rain to avoid any accidents.

The state met department has also issued yellow alert to Belagavi, Yadgir, Dharwad and Bidar districts. It predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in these districts.

The north Karnataka too continues to face heavy rains and many bridges are waterlogged due to flooding in the region. According to officials, 16 low-height bridges in the region have been submerged, preventing public movement since Friday.

To ensure safety and prevent any disasters, the police department has blocked public and animal movement on the bridges. Round-the-clock police protection has been deployed at both ends of the bridges, with barricades installed for further safety.

On Sunday, two children, 11-year-old Abhi, and 12-year-old Ajay, drowned in a pond filled with rainwater at Dubai Nagar in Kalaburgi, said officials.

Monday, July 24, 2023
