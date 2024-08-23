Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged on Friday that there was a conspiracy to target Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and subsequently destabilise the government but said in the same breath, that the rule of law should be followed. Karnataka minister alleges conspiracy to target CM Siddaramaiah and destabilize Congress govt in state

His reaction came as the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam earlier in the month. The Chief Minister claimed on August 23 that the Governor sanctioned his prosecution based on "hearsay".

Also Read - Bengaluru's massive 250 meter sky deck gets Karnataka cabinet approval. Full details

Coming out in defence of the CM, Minister Gundu Rao told ANI, "Our CM has done nothing wrong. It is a conspiracy to target him and destabilise the government. Even the opposition knows there was no misuse of power. All MLAs, party workers and leaders are with the CM. The party has become more united now after this incident...."

He added, "Corruption is there in our system. But when something happens you should act and the rule of law should be followed."

He said that the accused should be punished and we should try and improve upon our system.

"When somebody does something wrong, he should get the punishment. And we should try to improve the administration, we should try and improve the system. We should make it more efficient," he asked.

Earlier CM Siddaramaiah questioned whether Governor Gehlot had discriminated against him after granting immediate permission to prosecute him in the alleged MUDA 'scam' while following a delaying approach in the case of HD Kumaraswamy.

Also Read - Water tariff hike inevitable in Bengaluru, says minister DK Shivakumar

"Has the governor not discriminated by giving immediate permission for prosecution against me? In the case of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the Governor has been following a delay policy but he has permitted the prosecution without relying on any investigation report against me. Is this not discrimination?", CM told reporters in Koppal on Wednesday.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against the Karnataka CM and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. (ANI)