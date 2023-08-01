Karnataka ministers Patil, Kharge meet Foxconn chairman, discuss projects

Karnataka Minister of Infrastructure Development MB Patil and IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge met with Foxconn chairman Young Liu to discuss projects for which the company is keen to invest in the southern state. The company, a major supplier for Apple Inc, recently proposed a second manufacturing unit in Karnataka, which would create 14,000 jobs.

MB Patil and Priyank Kharge are ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The industrial and investment policies of the state government are conducive to nurturing an ecosystem favouring the growth of industries. The talks held with the company chairman were fruitful," MB Patil said after the meeting. This comes after a high-level meeting including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng in mid-July.

READ | Foxconn unit proposes second iPhone plant in Karnataka, to invest ₹8,800 crore

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant has a plant, its first in Karnataka, of around 300 acres, coming up in the Devanahalli area near Bengaluru. A subsidiary of the company which manufactures screens, outer coverings and mechanical components needed for phones, called Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), will set up a second plant of around 100 acres in the Japanese Industrial Park in Tumakuru by investing around ₹8,800 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government in Karnataka faced several legal hurdles in providing the 300 acres of land needed for the first plant, however, Patil recently announced that those have been resolved and the land will be handed over soon to the company. Foxconn is expected to start production at the plant by next April. which would provide 50,000 jobs, as per officials.

READ | Legal hurdles resolved, 300-acre of land will be given to Foxconn soon: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

The iPhone maker on Monday also signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to set up a new mobile components manufacturing facility in neighbouring state Tamil Nadu at the cost of ₹1,600 crore in the Kanchipuram district. This has potential to generate 6,000 jobs, according to the state's Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)