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Karnataka: Nine of family killed as car catches fire after collision with bus in Surpur

Karnataka: Nine of family killed as car catches fire after collision with bus in Surpur

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Yadgir , Nine members of a single family were killed after a car allegedly collided head-on with a private bus and caught fire in Surpur taluk on Friday, police said.

Karnataka: Nine of family killed as car catches fire after collision with bus in Surpur

The accident occurred near Shantapura Cross in Surpur taluk, they said.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Nayak and his wife Anantha Kala ; Sharanappa and his wife Nisarga ; their children Siddhartha , Advik , and Srinidhi ; and Shashikala and her son Chandan , police said.

However, Shashikala's other son, Virat , survived, they added.

Citing preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts, Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar told PTI that the Compact Utility Vehicle reportedly suffered a tyre burst, after which the driver lost control, leading to a head-on collision with a private bus. The CUV subsequently caught fire, resulting in the deaths of nine occupants.

A total of 10 people, five children among them, were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. Four occupants, two of them children, were burnt alive on the spot, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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